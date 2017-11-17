Toggle

Video: Malcolm Stewart Riding Supercross on a Kawasaki KX450F

The musical chair of colors continues, watch Malcolm rip a few sections aboard a Kawasaki

Vital's Take: While things are still a mystery surrounding the Stewart family and what they'll be doing in 2018, it's still cool to see either of them out on the track. The latest clips show Malcolm aboard a Kawasaki, outside of some Showa kit suspension, a FMF pipe, and a few Seven stickers, there's not much to point towards a team or program at this point.

MS27 @ma .colmstewart #sevenmx #7dot #aqualite #redefininglimits

A post shared by SEVENMX (@sevenmx_) on

 


