Try Ohlins Supsension for Free - December 8th & 9th

Vital MX: Our friends from Ohlins are hosting two demo ride days this weekend in Southern California, for anyone interested to tryout and learn more about Ohlins and their technology. The two demo days will be at Milestone MX Park this weekend, December the 8th which is Friday and Saturday the 9th.

For this demo day, Ohlins is bringing their latest forks and shock, their version of "A-kit", the same products as team Traders Yamaha are racing with. As a part of this demo day, you'll be able to have the suspension mounted up to you personal bike to test out on the track!

Interested in Ohlins? Call Travis Smith at MK Motorsports to apply for a time slot: (951) 245-5588 / The test is free of charge and doesn't require a commitment to purchase.

To learn more about Ohlins suspension, check out our First Look we did last year with them.