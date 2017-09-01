Trey Canard Releases Update

​ Vital's Take: Trey Canard has released an update regarding the shoulder injury he sustained at Anaheim 1.

A tough day in Anaheim for me yesterday. I crashed the second lap of practice in a rhythm section and banged up my shoulder. I didn't think it was much and tried to ride through it but by the time I got to the main event I couldn't manage so I decided to call it a night. Getting checked out tomorrow so hopefully nothing too serious. A huge thanks to everyone @redbull @ktmfactoryracing for being behind me. I will do my very best to pull myself back up on my feet. Couldn't do it without my wonderful wife @hannahcanard41 and @flyracingusa @alpinestars @officialleatt @scottmotosports @mobiusbraces @jadedungey @therealreddog