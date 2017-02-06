Injury Report: Tim Gajser

According to Sport-TV.si, Tim Gajser has undergone more medical examinations since pulling out of the MXGP of France, and it has been revealed that he sustained a broken shoulder blade.

His dad, Bogomir Gajser, was quoted as saying, "I cannot believe we were in Germany for the medical service of the race after the x-ray argued that nothing is broken, and we sent Tim to start. It's been strange to have such pain. Now we know that it is evil. In such a demanding course was raced with a broken blade, I do not dare to think how it could be worse. If I knew earlier, Tim in Germany would not be competing, but would immediately begin to rehabilitate the injury. Health comes first and it may happen that we will race in Russia if he is released. All will be known at the end of next week, when we see how Tim's recovery is going."

We'll be sure to post an update whenever his status for the MXGP of Russia is released.



