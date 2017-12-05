Ryan Dungey: Have We Seen His Last Race?

While out at Glen Helen Thursday, where various teams were busy testing for the upcoming outdoor season, the rumor running like wildfire through the pits was that Ryan Dungey isn't just skipping the outdoors, but that we'd actually already seen his final race.





The nine-time champ wrapped up his fourth and most recent Supercross title last weekend in Las Vegas. During the pre-race press conference in Las Vegas, Ryan said he didn't want to comment as to whether it would be his last race, and still hadn't made a decision about his future. But once he'd clinched the hotly-contested title, he did talk at length in the post-race press conference about a desire for more normal life.



While this rumor hasn't been confirmed with his Red Bull KTM team, we have heard the same story from enough reputable sources to believe it to be true.

We'll keep our ears open for additional information, and will update you when we have more.





