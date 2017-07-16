Toggle

Results Sheet: 2017 Australian Motocross Nationals - Shepparton 2

Results from round seven of the 2017 Australian Motocross Nationals.

7/16/2017 7:25 AM

Results Sheet: 2017 Australian Motocross Nationals - Shepparton

MX2 Moto 1:

MX2 Moto 2:

MX2 Overall Results:

MX2 Standings:

MX1 Moto 1:

MX1 Moto 2:

MX1 Overall Results:

MX1 Standings:

For more information, visit MXNationals.com.au.

2 comments

  • manandmachine

    7/16/2017 11:56 AM

    Brett Metcalfe is riding a Husqvarna TC449 two stroke? Is Australia leading the charge on equaling the 2stroke/4 stroke displacements in MX1 and letting the 2 strokes compete??

    That's the smartest professional racing sactionaing body move I've seen in 20 years!


    Husqvarna should release a TPI TC440. A knockout sucker punch to every other dirtbike manufacturer, Even if the AMA wouldn't immediately allow it for competition, it would sell in droves to vet riders world wide.

  • ML512

    7/16/2017 12:29 PM

    Uhh no, that's a typo. Brett Metcalfe is riding a KX450F right now.