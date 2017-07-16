Results Sheet: 2017 Australian Motocross Nationals - Shepparton

- Home
Results from round seven of the 2017 Australian Motocross Nationals.
MX2 Moto 1:
MX2 Moto 2:
MX2 Overall Results:
MX2 Standings:
MX1 Moto 1:
MX1 Moto 2:
MX1 Overall Results:
MX1 Standings:
For more information, visit MXNationals.com.au.
manandmachine
7/16/2017 11:56 AM
Brett Metcalfe is riding a Husqvarna TC449 two stroke? Is Australia leading the charge on equaling the 2stroke/4 stroke displacements in MX1 and letting the 2 strokes compete??
That's the smartest professional racing sactionaing body move I've seen in 20 years!
Husqvarna should release a TPI TC440. A knockout sucker punch to every other dirtbike manufacturer, Even if the AMA wouldn't immediately allow it for competition, it would sell in droves to vet riders world wide.
ML512
7/16/2017 12:29 PM
Uhh no, that's a typo. Brett Metcalfe is riding a KX450F right now.