Toronto did not end well for our @rjhampshire. On the last lap of the main, he came up short on the rhythm section & went down. Not knowing exactly what had happened to his leg/ankle, he quickly got up and finished the race in 14th. Today he found out he fractured his lower tib & fib. Luckily, this shouldn't require surgery and he should be good to go for outdoors. Get well soon RJ.