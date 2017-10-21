Possible Injury for Chad Reed

- Home
Vital MX: There's no solid details but Chad Reed did leave Straight Rhythm to get check out late yesterday, we saw him in visible pain but not sure on the extent of his injury/injuries. We personally saw him dealing with what looked to be ankle or knee pain, but there's suggestions elsewhere that it might be lower back/spine related. Whatever it is, we're bummed to see it happen as a race without Chad Reed in it just isn't as good. Keep an eye out on his or Ellie's IG, or our site for an update when it becomes available. Whatever it is, get well soon Chad and we hope it isn't too serious.
KDXGarage
10/21/2017 9:23 AM
NOOOOOOOOO!!
queen of spodes
10/21/2017 9:08 AM
Some of the luster of RBSR just rubbed off.