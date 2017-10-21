Toggle

Possible Injury for Chad Reed 2

There's no solid details but Chad Reed did leave Straight Rhythm to get check out late yesterday, we saw him in visible pain but not sure on the extent of his injury/injuries.

Vital MX member ML512
13480 ML512 http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/13480/avatar/c50_profile_1424660203.jpg?1424659234 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/all 12/28/08 356 50 1929 462 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/setup 351 7916 1 504 85 25

ML512
10/21/2017 8:56 AM

Possible Injury for Chad Reed

Vital MX: There's no solid details but Chad Reed did leave Straight Rhythm to get check out late yesterday, we saw him in visible pain but not sure on the extent of his injury/injuries. We personally saw him dealing with what looked to be ankle or knee pain, but there's suggestions elsewhere that it might be lower back/spine related. Whatever it is, we're bummed to see it happen as a race without Chad Reed in it just isn't as good. Keep an eye out on his or Ellie's IG, or our site for an update when it becomes available. Whatever it is, get well soon Chad and we hope it isn't too serious.

We made a promise “in good times and bad times” .... rough ending to a wonderful day.

A post shared by ELLIE REED (@mrstwotwo) on

 

We tried to ride the Red Bull straight rhythm. Had a little set back. @crtwotwo @ .coater_shane

A post shared by Mike Gosselaar (@thereal_goose) on

 


Related: Chad Reed Injury Report Red Bull Straight Rhythm
Chad Reed Injury Report Red Bull Straight Rhythm
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
2 comments

  • KDXGarage

    10/21/2017 9:23 AM

    NOOOOOOOOO!!

  • queen of spodes

    10/21/2017 9:08 AM

    Some of the luster of RBSR just rubbed off.