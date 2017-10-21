Possible Injury for Chad Reed

Vital MX: There's no solid details but Chad Reed did leave Straight Rhythm to get check out late yesterday, we saw him in visible pain but not sure on the extent of his injury/injuries. We personally saw him dealing with what looked to be ankle or knee pain, but there's suggestions elsewhere that it might be lower back/spine related. Whatever it is, we're bummed to see it happen as a race without Chad Reed in it just isn't as good. Keep an eye out on his or Ellie's IG, or our site for an update when it becomes available. Whatever it is, get well soon Chad and we hope it isn't too serious.

We made a promise “in good times and bad times” .... rough ending to a wonderful day. A post shared by ELLIE REED (@mrstwotwo) on Oct 20, 2017 at 11:04pm PDT

We tried to ride the Red Bull straight rhythm. Had a little set back. @crtwotwo @ .coater_shane A post shared by Mike Gosselaar (@thereal_goose) on Oct 21, 2017 at 7:29am PDT



