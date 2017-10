Sometimes things don't make sense But you just roll with the punches and take the positives from it The Redbull Straight rhythm on a 2stroke had me so damn excited I'm so disappointed I'm unable to participate today So many people played such a massive role in pulling this project off for me Can't thank @ .coater_shane enough without him zero chance this was possible @dantruman101 thanks for being there and having my back at whatever needs to be handled you have no understanding of the word hesitation! whatever's possible or damn near impossible you just get err done I slightly over jumped into the next transition nothing un normal but my suspension went metal to metal and I hurt my ankle I'm seeing an ankle specialist this morning. Will update when I have more info and a plan of action

