Milestone has released five new screenshots from Monster Energy Supercross: The Video Game that give us a peek at what the customization screens will look like in the game, as well as a couple of teasers of the brands that will be in the game. Let's dive in.

Click photo to change size and caption

Click photo to change size and caption

Click photo to change size and caption

Click photo to change size and caption

Click photo to change size and caption

Monster Energy Supercross: The Video Game is slated to be released on February 13th, 2018.

Screenshots: Milestone