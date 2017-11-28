Toggle

Milestone Releases New Monster Energy Supercross: The Video Game Screenshots 1

Vital MX member GD2
GD2
11/28/2017 8:40 AM

Milestone has released five new screenshots from Monster Energy Supercross: The Video Game that give us a peek at what the customization screens will look like in the game, as well as a couple of teasers of the brands that will be in the game. Let's dive in.

Standard looking player info screen, although it looks like we'll get to customize the rider's height which is brand new for this game. It also looks like we'll actually have several different face types to choose from.Click photo to change size and caption

Like running different helmet colorways? Well, it looks like you'll be taken care of in this game. Here we see several different Troy Lee Designs SE4 helmet colorways. And I'm guessing each of the major helmet brands will get similar treatment. Also, notice the Atlas Brace and Viral Brand goggles? Those brands will be available in-game as well.Click photo to change size and caption

If you like to have an extensive selection of boot choices, it looks like you'll at least be satisfied with the selection of Alpinestars boots.Click photo to change size and caption

Here we get a little peek at bike customization. It's also nice to see that Alpinestars gear (not just boots) will be available to players.Click photo to change size and caption

More bike customization. Are you excited for this game yet? We sure are.Click photo to change size and caption

Monster Energy Supercross: The Video Game is slated to be released on February 13th, 2018. 

Screenshots: Milestone

Monster Energy Supercross: The Video Game Video Game
1 comment

  • MattyVicious

    11/28/2017 10:37 AM

    I hope the game phyics don't feel like mxgp.

