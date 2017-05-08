Toggle

Marvin Musquin to Sit Out of Motocross of Nations

8/5/2017 11:28 AM

Another big name will be missing from the lineup when the gate drops at Matterley Basin in October, as Marvin Musquin has announced that he will not be competing for Team France in the Motocross of Nations. This doesn't come as a huge surprise since it was pretty clear that he'd have to get his knee fixed up at some point, but it is a blow to the event nonetheless. The good news for French fans is that even with Marvin having to sit out Team France should have a very strong lineup. Look below for Marvin's full statement. 

"Hi Everyone,

This week-end will be announced the French team for the MX of Nations. I won't be part of the team because I will have to take care of my knee in September, once the season over. It's a disappointment for me but after talking with my doctor and my team I have to do what's best for my next season. I will be cheering on Team France to be on top of the podium again!" - Marvin Musquin

