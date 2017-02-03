Livestream: 2018 Suzuki RM-Z450 Unveil

​

Vital MX: And there it is, after ten long years we finally have an all-new Suzuki RM-Z450 to drool over. Today, the Suzuki World GP team made a livestream announcement covering their 2017 MXGP and MX2 teams. Amongst these announcements was a self-labeled "all new Factory RMZ-450WS" which is rumored to be the factory version of the 2018 Suzuki RM-Z450, and that's exactly what it was. Check out the recorded version of the livestream below to check out the whole team or if you want to jump straight to the new 2018 Suzuki RM-Z450WS, go to the 58 minute mark of the broadcast and enjoy.