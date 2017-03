​ Vital's Take: Good news. Kyle Cunningham will be back racing this weekend in Daytona after signing a fill-in deal with JGR Suzuki. The deal will see Kyle stay on the team throughout the remaining rounds of the 250 East Coast Championship. Good luck, Kyle.

