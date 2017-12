All this talk about who’s side the momentum is on and people pretending like it is all layed out since one rider won a lot the year before he will win the championship. This guy won monster cup...ohh momentum is on his side... he is going to win the championship... ITS BULLSHIT. Stop acting like it is always all layed out. 2018 is a new year. I have won monster cup before and didn’t get the SX championship either. It DOESNT MATTER WHO WINS 3 months before the season even starts. i have ridden for a few months now and i have trained frikken hard. I am going to .come out swinging in 2018 like nothing ever happened. End of the story. Whether it’s a win at A1 or not. 17 races is the series.

