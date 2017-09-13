Toggle

Ken De Dycker Announces Retirement from Racing the MXGP World Championship 1

9/13/2017 7:31 AM

Ken De Dycker Announces Retirement from Racing the MXGP World Championship

Vital's Take: After a lengthy career, Ken De Dycker has announced his retirement from racing the MXGP World Championship. We wish him the best in whatever he decides to do next.


  • Bermshredder449

    9/13/2017 3:45 PM

    Very Classy !!! I saw you ride live in 2007 at the Villipototo Des Nations in 2007 at Budds Creek. You were FEROCIOUS in those nasty ruts!!! If my fading memory recalls , you won the 1St MX3 moto, and ended up 2nd to Tim Ferry on the day . Well Done !!! CHEERS!!!!.