Justin Brayton Releases Update on Condition

​ Vital's Take: Justin Brayton has released an update on his condition following the scary crash he had in Arlington. Luckily, he was not seriously injured.

After slamming my head into @justinbogle19 front wheel/fork in the first turn Saturday night, I decided to take a short nap on the track and regroup, haha. I'm very thankful to be ok from this crash, seems like it could've been a lot worse. It's the first time I've ever been knocked unconscious, which was kinda scary. I felt totally fine other than a small headache just hours after the crash and waking up Sunday morning I never would've thought I was knocked out only twelve hours earlier. I'm going through the concussion protocol now and will keep everyone posted on when my return to racing will be. Thanks for all the positive messages