​ Vital's Take: Justin Bogle has released an update on his condition following his crash at Anaheim 2. Luckily, it sounds like he did not sustain any major injuries.

Hell of a week for me, big crash on Wednesday that was out of my control, then another big crash after rippin a holeshot in the heat. Was having trouble breathing so we Ended up at the hospital to get checked out and luckily nothing major, couple bruised lungs and some other minor stuff. Thank God I'm blessed it can always be worse this is a gnarly sport that we love. Not sure on recovery yet but wanted to give an update.