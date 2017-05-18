Jordon Smith to Miss Pro Motocross Season Opener

Vital MX member GD2
43126 GD2 http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_avi_1492820239.jpg?1492820122 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 56 10 232 382 300 4197 42 1

GD2
5/18/2017 5:35 PM

Jordon Smith to Miss Pro Motocross Season Opener

Vital's Take: Unfortunately, Jordon Smith will miss Hangtown this weekend as his back is still not 100%. We hope to see you back soon, Jordon!


0 comments

Hello Vital MX Visitor,

We’re conducting a survey and would appreciate your input. Your answers will help Vital and the MX industry better understand what consumers like you want. Survey results will be used to recognize top brands. Make your voice heard!

Five lucky people will be selected at random to win a Vital MX t-shirt.

Thanks in advance,

The Vital MX Crew

Take Survey