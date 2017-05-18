Jordon Smith to Miss Pro Motocross Season Opener

- Home
- Bike Checks
- Photos
- Videos
- Product
- News
- Forum
- Store
Vital's Take: Unfortunately, Jordon Smith will miss Hangtown this weekend as his back is still not 100%. We hope to see you back soon, Jordon!
Hello Vital MX Visitor,
We’re conducting a survey and would appreciate your input. Your answers will help Vital and the MX industry better understand what consumers like you want. Survey results will be used to recognize top brands. Make your voice heard!
Five lucky people will be selected at random to win a Vital MX t-shirt.
Thanks in advance,
The Vital MX Crew