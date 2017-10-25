Toggle

Vital MX member GD2
GD2
10/25/2017 7:18 AM

Jordon Smith Sustains Foot Injury at Red Bull Straight Rhythm

Vital's Take: Unfortunately, Jordon Smith sustained a broken navicular in his foot at this past weekend's Red Bull Straight Rhythm. He'll take the necessary amount of time off before jumping back into Supercross prep. We wish him a speedy recovery. 


Injury Report Jordon Smith Red Bull Straight Rhythm
2 comments

  • ocscottie

    10/25/2017 4:36 PM

    Did not know your foot had a navicular, only your wrist. Learn something new everyday.

  • mxjeff575

    10/25/2017 6:55 PM

    Same here, LOL. I hope it's not as problematic of a bone to heal as the wrist navicular. I'd really like to see Jordan have a strong 2018 season, I hope this is just a small hiccup.

