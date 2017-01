​ Vital's Take: Jon Ames will fill-in for the injured Chris Alldredge at Barn Pros Racing Yamaha for the next few rounds.

We would like to welcome @jonames17 to the #bprmx team. He will be filling in for @chrisalldredge58 for the next few rounds. Chris had a crash on Tuesday and broke his collarbone. We are wishing him a fast recovery. .