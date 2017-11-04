Jimmy Albertson Injury Update

Jimmy Albertson sent us an update this morning​ to let us know what's new since his crash during qualifying at Daytona, and we'd like to pass along our best wishes for a great outcome. – Vital MX

As you all know from the last update, I was looking into other options, instead of having to fuse five vertebrae. After getting two other opinions, it confirmed that I had no other choice but to fuse it, due to the ligament damage and severity of the fractures.

After talking with Dr. Melamed with Disc MD Group in L.A, He had also agreed to the fusion but seemed genuinely concerned about my condition. He explained to me that I have a 30-degree kyphosis, a "hunchback", in the Thoracic part of my spine. He went on to explain that by having the rods and fusion done of my back without the spinal Alignment done will have a terrible effect me in my quest to get back to living pain-free. Not many surgeons are willing to do this surgery because it does involve breaking the spine even more to correct it. That being said, the possibility of being in better spine health than even before the injury excites me.

It is 5am PST currently and I'm on a plane. I've had a dozen operations done over the years, but this is the first time that I've been scared/nervous about going under, but I know deep down, that this is the right decision.

Road 2 Recovery has been a lifeline for us. Mike and Anita have been there every step of the way. Flying to California and staying in a high end medical facility for a week is something that would have swallowed us in debt. They're truly looking out for my best interest and we couldn't thank them enough, as well as Archview MX for holding a benefit to raise money for R2R on my behalf.

None of this would have been possible without the help from my good friend Jeremy Mallot. Normally I would have had to sit on a waiting list for months to have the correct surgery but after Dr. Melamed saw my scans, knew it was urgent, and fit me in. Jeremy and I haven't really known each other long at all, but have had some awesome times the past year. I look forward to making more memories after all this!

I will be going in for surgery with my lovely wife Georgia by my side on Wednesday morning and we will try to keep everyone updated as much as we can.

Many thanks,

-Top Jimmy