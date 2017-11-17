Jetwerx Releases Top-100 Numbers for 2018 Rockstar Energy Triple Crown

- Home
Check out the top-100 numbers for the 2018 Rockstar Energy Triple Crown.
A new organization being in charge of professional motocross racing in Canada means a new numbering system, and Jetwerx has elected to go with a AMA-like career numbering system. Look below to find out who earned a career number, and who earned a national number.
-MAVERICK-
11/17/2017 1:00 PM
To know more about the new numbering system and how it all works click on the following thread
http://www.vitalmx.com/forums/Moto-Related,20/Canadian-Rockstar-Triple-Crown-Career-Numbering-System,1329382