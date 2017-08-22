Jeffrey Herlings to Race the AMA Motocross Finale at Ironman MX?

Vital MX: A few days ago, Jeffrey Herlings posted a small teaser through his story on Instagram to tell fans he had a possible big surprise heading into this next weekend. Jeffrey has come over to the US early to get ready for the USGP and ride at Aldon Baker's facility so the rumor floating around was he would line up for the Ironman national this weekend to race with the AMA field. Well now, Racer X seems to be backing this tease a bit and if this is going to happen...we imagine there'd be something official sent out within the next day. With there still being a chance for Baggett or Musquin to win the title, will KTM have Herlings attempt to place a bike between the two orange US riders and Eli Tomac, or let him race for the win? How do you think he'll finish if true?

Update: At the same time we were posting this, Racer X took a further swing at it on their own site and even threw out that he's been given the number 784 to race with this weekend. Sounds like it's on folks! Racer X Article Here

