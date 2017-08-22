Toggle

Jeffrey Herlings to Race the AMA Motocross Finale at Ironman MX? 1

Will The Bullet line up to race?

Vital MX member ML512
13480 ML512 http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/13480/avatar/c50_profile_1424660203.jpg?1424659234 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/all 12/28/08 370 48 1929 470 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/setup 321 7528 1 476 84 25

ML512
8/22/2017 7:17 AM

Jeffrey Herlings to Race the AMA Motocross Finale at Ironman MX?

Vital MX: A few days ago, Jeffrey Herlings posted a small teaser through his story on Instagram to tell fans he had a possible big surprise heading into this next weekend. Jeffrey has come over to the US early to get ready for the USGP and ride at Aldon Baker's facility so the rumor floating around was he would line up for the Ironman national this weekend to race with the AMA field. Well now, Racer X seems to be backing this tease a bit and if this is going to happen...we imagine there'd be something official sent out within the next day. With there still being a chance for Baggett or Musquin to win the title, will KTM have Herlings attempt to place a bike between the two orange US riders and Eli Tomac, or let him race for the win? How do you think he'll finish if true?

Update: At the same time we were posting this, Racer X took a further swing at it on their own site and even threw out that he's been given the number 784 to race with this weekend. Sounds like it's on folks! Racer X Article Here

 

 

1 comment

  • Jay Moto

    8/22/2017 7:45 AM

    I love it dude! Remember how interesting it was when Clement came and raced Unadilla? I'm not even gonna talk team tactics because it's always too speculative but yeah it'd be cool to have Herlings over.