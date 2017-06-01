James Stewart Releases Statement About Future

Vital's Take: Here's a statement from the man himself, James Stewart. It sounds like he's not done.

It's been 16 years since a Saturday night in Jan came and i wasn't in a stadium doing what I love. But all I can say is it won't last for long!!! Truly can't tell ya how much I'm looking forward to returning doing it my way. After months of trying to make things happen, i realize that no matter what I would do, it wasn't going to work. You keep doing the samething then it's no one else fault besides your own no matter who's doing it to ya. So we're doing it on our own. To all that supported me... I'll see you soon. Too all that didn't... I'll see you soon. Wanna thank all my sponsors that are supporting me thru this adventure @redbull @gopro @oakley @dcshoes @sevenmx_ @bell_powersports. And most importantly, I wanna thank my fans for being Ultra Patient with me thru all of this. Wasn't until last week that I actually had a final plan to go at it this way. For those that tried to break me. Sorry... but you can't get rid of me that easy. Not quite done yet!