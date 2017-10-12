Is this the 2019 Husqvarna FC 250?

Vital MX: What do we have here...thanks to the lack of a production rule we're getting a sneak peek at the TKO's latest race bike. Now that the Rockstar Edition 450 has been unveiled, he's showing off his 250 race bike which has the update bodywork, tank, subframe, main frame (it's own version) and new Traxx shock. Now the big question mark is the engine, as there are rumors of a new one in the works but this is clearly the current engine in the frame. Maybe it'll just see some major updates like the 450's engine? We'll have to wait a few months to see. Instagram allows for multiple photos in a post so highlight the embed below and you should see an arrow appear on the right side of the image, use that to scroll through the photos of Thomas Kjer Olsen's new ride.

The new Husky looking on point @rockstarhusky A post shared by Thomas Kjer Olsen (@olsen.19) on Dec 7, 2017 at 4:36am PST