Injury Update: Dean Wilson - Anaheim 1

Seen the Dr yesterday. The man upstairs was looking after me. Nothing torn I got very lucky. The MRI report is I got a bad .contusion in my shoulder a strained rotator cuff and bone bruising also a sprained wrist. Dr said my muscles in my shoulder are so beat up it's like someone took a meat hammer and battered them. So anyways I'm lucky nothing is torn. I will be doing therapy every day with @teamdrg and doing everything in my power to be back. It's not likely I will make Houston as I still can't lift my arm up but I will just take it day by day. Thank you everybody for the get well wishes and prayers sent I appreciate you all We will be back. Thanks to all for sticking with me.

A post shared by Dean Wilson (@deanwilson15) on Jan 9, 2018 at 8:59am PST