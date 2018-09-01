Injury Update: Dean Wilson - Anaheim 1

- Home
- Bike Checks
- Photos
- Videos
- Product
- News
- Forum
- Store
Dean Wilson dropped some news this morning, giving an update on his actual injury and his timeline to return...
Vital MX: Good/bad news. Bad news, we may not see Dean Wilson at Houston. Now the good news nothing is torn in his shoulder, but he does have some severe straining and bruising. Check out Dean's post below, he's definitely on the positive side because things could've been worse and it sounds like we'll see him back really soon.
jk367
1/9/2018 9:30 AM
Awesome news