Injury Update: Dean Wilson - Anaheim 1 1

Dean Wilson dropped some news this morning, giving an update on his actual injury and his timeline to return...

1/9/2018 9:16 AM

Injury Update: Dean Wilson - Anaheim 1

Vital MX: Good/bad news. Bad news, we may not see Dean Wilson at Houston. Now the good news nothing is torn in his shoulder, but he does have some severe straining and bruising. Check out Dean's post below, he's definitely on the positive side because things could've been worse and it sounds like we'll see him back really soon.

Seen the Dr yesterday. The man upstairs was looking after me. Nothing torn I got very lucky. The MRI report is I got a bad .contusion in my shoulder a strained rotator cuff and bone bruising also a sprained wrist. Dr said my muscles in my shoulder are so beat up it’s like someone took a meat hammer and battered them. So anyways I’m lucky nothing is torn. I will be doing therapy every day with @teamdrg and doing everything in my power to be back. It’s not likely I will make Houston as I still can’t lift my arm up but I will just take it day by day. Thank you everybody for the get well wishes and prayers sent I appreciate you all We will be back. Thanks to all for sticking with me. - - - @husqvarna_usa @rockstarhusky @shiftmx @foxracing @ethika @iamspecialized @rideshimano @ctikneebraces @mohead25 @ridecalifornia @tgardea @tylarattray @krause328 - @emeryphoto

