Unfortunately I had a little get off in the main last weekend, we initially thought it was a fractured .collarbone.. Upon further evaluation looks like that’s not the case! Taking it day by day and hope we can heal up quick! Thanks everyone for the support. @tld_raceteam @jordantroxell @ryneswanberg

