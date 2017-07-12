Gannon Audette Steps Away from Professional Racing

- Home
- Bike Checks
- Photos
- Videos
- Product
- News
- Forum
- Store
Vital's Take: After several years of racing professional Supercross and motocross, Gannon Audette has announced his decision to step away from professional racing. We wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors. You can check out his full statement below.
Travis_Hudson
12/7/2017 3:29 PM
Another one bites the dust.......are you listening Feld?
Honda11
12/7/2017 4:53 PM
Why would they listen to a privateer who simply said there was more to life than dirtbikes?