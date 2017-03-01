Fredrik Norén Signs with TiLUBE/Storm Lake Honda for 2017 Supercross 1
Vital's Take: Fredrik Norén has found a home for the 2017 season with TiLUBE/Storm Lake Honda. He will contest the 250 East Coast Championship.
TiLUBE
1/3/2017 10:39 AM
TiLUBE Honda Announces 2017 Monster Energy Supercross East Coast Team
Mount Ayr, Iowa (01-03-2017) TiLUBE backed riders, Fredrik Noren and Jesse Wentland, will be contending the 2017 East Coast Lites Supercross Series. Their Hondas will be prepped by Buddy Brooks, with support from American Honda, along with continued support from Storm Lake Honda.
Fredrik Noren was born and raised in Sweden. As an amateur in 2009, he won the Junior Swedish Championship. The following year he was the Swedish National Champion as a pro. He came to the US to ride professionally, spending some time riding for Factory Honda. Fredrik is coming off an awesome season, in which he finished 10th overall in the final point standings of the Outdoor Pro Motocross Championship. Watch for the TiLUBE Honda rider at selected west coast Supercross rounds in the 450 class.
Jesse Wentland hails from Elk River, Minnesota. As an amateur he has qualified for Loretta Lynn’s 10 times. After a 2nd place finish in the 450A class and a championship in the Pro Sport class, Jesse turned pro. Last season, Jesse had several top 10’s in Supercross, including a career best 5th place finish in the Toronto main event.
Watch for an upcoming announcement introducing all of the people and businesses crucial to the success of TiLUBE Honda.
