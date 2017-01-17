First Look: Malcolm Stewart's Suzuki RM-Z450

​Vital MX: Well, first we see the new rig and now Malcolm Stewart has given us a peek at his race bike this weekend for Anaheim 2. Just from a glance you can spot the works-level Showa suspension, some Kite hubs and Excel wheels from Dubya USA, rotors from MotoStuff, FMF exhaust, Hinson clutch...along with some goodies from Cycra, GET, D'Cor, Renthal and being supported by Seven with RIDE365.com. We'll be really curious this weekend to find out who's behind the engines, hopefully we'll learn more this weekend.