Toggle

Did Ronnie Mac Jump over 300 Feet Today with Travis Pastrana!?

Travis Pastrana shares a little teaser about his and Ronnie Mac's latest antics as they wrap up filming for TP's Action Figures 2...

Vital MX member ML512
13480 ML512 http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/13480/avatar/c50_profile_1424660203.jpg?1424659234 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/all 12/28/08 355 52 1906 458 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/setup 368 8205 1 525 87 25

ML512
12/12/2017 6:53 PM

Did Ronnie Mac Jump over 300 Feet Today with Travis Pastrana!?

Vital MX: Sorry, no video, but there are some small teasers from Travis Pastrana. We just did an interview with TP last week and he mentioned the last bit of filming they were doing for his new Action Figures 2 movie, teasing that they had a few big ideas to cap things off. Travis himself says he did the craziest trick of his life for the movie and now it looks like he got Ronnie Mac to go big as well! Maybe Ronnie Mac will become a more common fixture with the Nitro Circus crew? 

 

 

 

Related: Nitro Circus Ronnie Mac Travis Pastrana
Nitro Circus Ronnie Mac Travis Pastrana
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest