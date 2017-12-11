Did Ronnie Mac Jump over 300 Feet Today with Travis Pastrana!?

Vital MX: Sorry, no video, but there are some small teasers from Travis Pastrana. We just did an interview with TP last week and he mentioned the last bit of filming they were doing for his new Action Figures 2 movie, teasing that they had a few big ideas to cap things off. Travis himself says he did the craziest trick of his life for the movie and now it looks like he got Ronnie Mac to go big as well! Maybe Ronnie Mac will become a more common fixture with the Nitro Circus crew?