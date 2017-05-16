Davi Millsaps to Miss Part of 2017 Pro Motocross Championship

5/16/2017 5:17 PM

Davi Millsaps to Miss Part of 2017 Pro Motocross Championship

Vital's Take: Davi Millsaps is set to undergo surgery on both of his wrists to fix some lingering injuries. This means that he will miss at least part of the 2017 Pro Motocross Championship, but he hopes to return to racing at some point during the summer. Good luck, Davi!


0 comments

