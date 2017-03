Vital's Take: Here's some unexpected, but very welcome news. Dakota Alix will fill-in for Benny Bloss at Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM for the remainder of the 250 East Coast Championship. Good luck with your new ride, Dakota.

