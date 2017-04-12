Dakota Alix, Anthony Rodriguez Sign with Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-WPS-KTM for 2018

Rocky Mountain ATV/MC -WPS-KTM announced their 2018 roster today as part of the 2018 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition launch event. The 450 team looks very similar to 2017, with Blake Baggett and Benny Bloss returning. Dakota Alix will also be returning to the team, but on a 250 full-time for 2018. A nice surprise, though, is the addition of Anthony Rodriguez to the team on a Supercross-only deal. Alix will contest the 250 West Region while Rodriguez will race the 250 East Region. We look forward to seeing the team in action once again at Anaheim 1.