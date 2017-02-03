Cooper Webb to Miss Toronto Supercross

​Vital MX - Bummer deal. Cooper Webb will miss this coming weekend's Toronto Supercross to recover from the shoulder injury he sustained in Minneapolis.

Cypress, CA - March 2, 2017 –Monster Energy/Yamalube/Chaparral/Yamaha Financial Services/Yamaha Factory Racing Team rider will miss this Saturday’s Toronto Supercross as he continues to recover from the shoulder injury he sustained two weeks ago in Minneapolis. The announcement was made by Keith McCarty, Motorsports Racing Division Manager for Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A.

Cooper said, “I was really hoping that I could race in Toronto, but my shoulder is still really sore, and I need to give it a little more time before I can return. I’m doing everything I can to recover--listening to my trainer and rehabbing--and I hope to return to the track soon.”