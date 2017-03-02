Christophe Pourcel to Race 2017 Canadian Motocross Nationals

​ Vital's Take: Christophe Pourcel is set to race the 2017 Canadian Motocross Nationals for Rockstar Energy Husqvarna. Scroll down to see his full statement.

I won't ever forget this day when @bbhewitt took the chance on me and gave me my opportunity to return to racing in 2015. I've never worked with such a good group of amazing people. I'm sad that the road ends here for supercross as I have never given up on trying to be competitive in racing. Fortunately, we have had this plan in place for some time and the time is fitting now to move on to my next chapter of racing. I'm excited to go racing in Canada and respresent @husqvarna_usa And @rockstarenergy on their newly expanded efforts and bring them some good results! I would like to thank everyone involved for their continued support and belief in me. Things don't always work out as planned, but with injuries in this sport you have to make the best out of every situation. Having two consecutive neck injuries has been very tough on my body and it just needs more time to return to the level of competitiveness that we desire. Thank you to all the sponsors for their support through this journey and to all the fans for the love!