Christophe Pourcel Retires

Read through Pourcel's thoughts on his career as he announces his retirement...

Vital MX member ML512
ML512
12/13/2017 11:26 AM

Christophe Pourcel Retires

Vital MX: From GP World Champion, to paralyzed, coming back from injury and straight to the US, back to World GPs, Canada and more...congrats on the outstanding and crazy career Christophe Pourcel!

Well, today is the day, I am pleased to announce my retirement from racing. It’s all I’ve ever known, but I have been so blessed and fortunate to race all around the world in front of many fans and to work with many great .companies. From racing GP’s, winning a world championship, then .coming to America, two super cross championships, winning races... and now finding a new life here in the states, racing has given me so much. Those good times don’t .come without tough times, from my paralyzing accident in 2007, internal injuries, .countless .collar bones, to my most recent neck fractures... I’ve had my fair share of injuries but I’m happy to walk away happy and healthy. I’m looking forward to the next chapter of my life away from racing. I’ve sacrificed so much in life, things that are normal for most people, to dedicate my life to racing and training. I want to enjoy this time now with my wife, family, and friends and to say THANK YOU to all the great people and .companies that have supported me throughout my career and to the fans who have enjoyed watching me race. It’s been a tough decision, I know I can still be .competitive but my body has said enough with the injuries!! I’m 29 and have so much more life to live. Again thank you all and see you around!!

A post shared by Christophe Pourcel (@cp_377) on

 

Christophe Pourcel
1 comment

  • SidewayzMike

    12/13/2017 11:41 AM

    Superman is a bad mofo, so is pourcel. wish he would have put one more year in canada and win it. High five when i see you CP, know i rooted for u always, stayed behind your move in 2010. It was a good career

