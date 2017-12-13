Christophe Pourcel Retires

- Home
- Bike Checks
- Photos
- Videos
- Product
- News
- Forum
- Store
Read through Pourcel's thoughts on his career as he announces his retirement...
Vital MX: From GP World Champion, to paralyzed, coming back from injury and straight to the US, back to World GPs, Canada and more...congrats on the outstanding and crazy career Christophe Pourcel!
SidewayzMike
12/13/2017 11:41 AM
Superman is a bad mofo, so is pourcel. wish he would have put one more year in canada and win it. High five when i see you CP, know i rooted for u always, stayed behind your move in 2010. It was a good career