​ Vital's Take: Bad news, Chase Sexton will sit out this coming weekend's Minneapolis Supercross. The good news is that he hopes to be ready in time for Atlanta Supercross.

Unfortunately I will not be lining up this weekend for the first round of east coast in Minneapolis. I'm doing everything in my power to be 100% ready for Atlanta in 2 weeks! I will keep you guys posted! Thanks for being patient!!!