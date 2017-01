​ Vital's Take: Brett Metcalfe will return to Australia with SD3 Husqvarna to race the 2017 Australian Supercross and motocross championships. (First reported by MotoOnline.com)

SD3 Husqvarna: And here it is. We are beyond stoked to announce that @bmetty24 will return to Australia to race the entire @mxnationals & @aussupercross championships!