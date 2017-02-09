Adam Cianciarulo, Cooper Webb Out for 2017 MXGP of USA

Vital's Take: Bummer, Adam Cianciarulo has decided to pull out of the 2017 MXGP of USA after tweaking his knee in practice. Not the kind of news we wanted to hear, especially since Cooper Webb has also been ruled out with an injured wrist. We wish them both the best.

After tweaking his knee is practice, Adam Cianciarulo will sit out this weekends racing in Jacksonville. @MonsterEnergy @KawasakiUSA — Kawasaki Racing (@RaceKawasaki) September 2, 2017