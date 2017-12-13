Toggle

11 Surgeries Down, Now it's Go Time - Ken Roczen 2

It's almost time...time for the K-Roc comeback to begin...

Vital MX member ML512
13480 ML512 http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/13480/avatar/c50_profile_1424660203.jpg?1424659234 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/all 12/28/08 355 52 1906 457 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/setup 369 8209 1 525 87 25

ML512
12/13/2017 2:29 PM

11 Surgeries Down, Now it's Go Time - Ken Roczen

Vital MX: After being sidelined from a career-threatening injury at Anaheim 2 this year, it's time for Ken Roczen to make the comeback to racing in just a few short weeks...The Player's Tribune caught up with him to put together this short piece.

 

Related: Ken Roczen
Ken Roczen
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
2 comments

  • Mr.motocrosskidNB61

    12/13/2017 5:29 PM

    Roczen is going dominant this session no question asked

  • 5thgearpinnedJB65

    12/13/2017 2:55 PM

    No one is going to be able to keep up with him

Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest