11 Surgeries Down, Now it's Go Time - Ken Roczen

It's almost time...time for the K-Roc comeback to begin...
Vital MX: After being sidelined from a career-threatening injury at Anaheim 2 this year, it's time for Ken Roczen to make the comeback to racing in just a few short weeks...The Player's Tribune caught up with him to put together this short piece.
Mr.motocrosskidNB61
12/13/2017 5:29 PM
Roczen is going dominant this session no question asked
5thgearpinnedJB65
12/13/2017 2:55 PM
No one is going to be able to keep up with him