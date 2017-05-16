Forum Main Moto-Related Vital MX Poll: Who Will Win the 450 Motocross Championship?

Vital MX Poll: Who Will Win the 450 Motocross Championship?

Related:
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done

GD2

Vital MX member GD2
43126 GD2 http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_avi_1492820239.jpg?1492820122 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 56 10 232 382 297 4191 42 1

Posts: 4488

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

5/16/2017 5:07 PM

Vital MX Poll

Who Will Win the 450 Motocross Championship?

View Results

Contact Me

Instagram

dirtnapper

Vital MX member dirtnapper
27219 dirtnapper http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/27219/avatar/c50_IMG_0474.jpg?1363314673 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/dirtnapper,27219/all 04/14/11 1 379 4278

Posts: 4657

Joined: 4/14/2011

Location: Alberta, CAN

5/16/2017 8:38 PM

70% of you say Eli huh?

Lets come back here and see whats what when Moose-can has the 2017 MX Championship in hand!

redrider400

Vital MX member redrider400
18761 redrider400 http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/18761/avatar/c50_Hayden.jpg?1301798546 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/redrider400,18761/all 01/18/10 4 18 1355 6

Posts: 1373

Joined: 1/18/2010

Location: Homer, AK USA

5/16/2017 10:27 PM

I think this will be Cooper Webb's coming out party in the 450's.

motonation24

Vital MX member motonation24
55097 motonation24 /images/default/avatar/c50.png http://www.vitalmx.com/community/motonation24,55097/all 12/03/16 1 69 2

Posts: 70

Joined: 12/3/2016

Location: AUS

5/17/2017 2:40 AM

The people that chose Musquin are betting on Tomac crashing out of series or having multiple DNF's...
Marvins (Everyone's) only plan is to stay consistent and wait for mistakes.
#TheresNoCrown

Forum Main Moto-Related Vital MX Poll: Who Will Win the 450 Motocross Championship?

Hello Vital MX Visitor,

We’re conducting a survey and would appreciate your input. Your answers will help Vital and the MX industry better understand what consumers like you want. Survey results will be used to recognize top brands. Make your voice heard!

Five lucky people will be selected at random to win a Vital MX t-shirt.

Thanks in advance,

The Vital MX Crew

Take Survey