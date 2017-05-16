Vital MX Poll: Who Will Win the 450 Motocross Championship?

- Home
70% of you say Eli huh?
Lets come back here and see whats what when Moose-can has the 2017 MX Championship in hand!
I think this will be Cooper Webb's coming out party in the 450's.
The people that chose Musquin are betting on Tomac crashing out of series or having multiple DNF's...
Marvins (Everyone's) only plan is to stay consistent and wait for mistakes.
#TheresNoCrown
