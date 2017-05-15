Forum Main Moto-Related Vital MX Poll: Who Will Win the 250 Motocross Championship?

Vital MX Poll: Who Will Win the 250 Motocross Championship?

Vital MX member GD2
5/15/2017 11:10 AM

Vital MX Poll

Who Will Win the 250 Motocross Championship?

View Results

zehn

5/15/2017 11:13 AM

JMart gotta be the prohibitive favorite for this one IMO

shiftMX

5/15/2017 11:36 AM

Really? A poll - definitive? I have 5 likely and 3 more maybes. I can't wait to see this flesh out. I'll be at glen helen screaming with the rest of you.

crusty_xx

5/15/2017 12:17 PM

I'm dumb, in polls I always vote for the riders I want to win. So I picked Ferrandis (and surprised with how many people picked him actually)
Either Martin brother should win it though.

How cool would it be to have two brothers fight for a title against each other

TDeath21

5/15/2017 1:36 PM

I'd keep an eye out for Forkner. Reason being? He was out of the championship battle before the West took their huge break, so I'm guessing it has been nothing but MX testing since. Add that onto his year of experience, which included beating Martin (the perennial favorite this year) in some races last year, and you've got someone who should be right there in the thick of the championship hunt. Osborne, while many believe will be strong, might start slow due to the SX season going down to the wire.

jeffro503

5/15/2017 1:53 PM

I went with Zach this year. He just looks strong , super fit , aggressive and just fast as heck. I'll be rooting for Justin a bunch though!

And there goes Jeffro. One of God's own prototypes. A super high-powered mutant of some kind never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Pimpin' Ho's , Rollin' fatty's......drinkin' beers , beers , beers!! ~ Ja

fins227

5/15/2017 2:34 PM

Look colt Nichols voted 7X

Bronson905

5/15/2017 3:26 PM

Very hard to vote for one guy... but AP is my pick!

motosurf

5/15/2017 3:59 PM

Hard to bet against JMart

fins227 wrote:

Look colt Nichols voted 7X

IceMan446

5/15/2017 4:55 PM
JMart. Dude has looked so good on that Honda from all of the videos.

