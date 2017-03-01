Forum Main Moto-Related Vital MX Poll: Who Will Win Anaheim 1?

Vital MX Poll: Who Will Win Anaheim 1?

GD2

Vital MX member GD2
Posts: 3354

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

1/3/2017 8:16 AM

Pick your A1 450 Main Event winner.

Vital MX Poll

Who will win Anaheim 1?

Starcrossed

Vital MX member Starcrossed
Posts: 2416

Joined: 4/16/2014

Location: New Bedford, MA USA

1/3/2017 8:31 AM
30 picks in, and NO Dungey takers yet.

Old-Man

Vital MX member Old-Man
Posts: 8540

Joined: 10/21/2011

Location: Colorado springs, CO USA

1/3/2017 1:27 PM

It's Tomac's Time!

ToolMaker

Vital MX member ToolMaker
Posts: 1515

Joined: 11/19/2011

Location: Escondido, CA USA

1/3/2017 4:40 PM

KRoc
TM

Myke

Vital MX member Myke
Posts: 1162

Joined: 9/28/2009

Location: Ventura, CA USA

1/3/2017 7:56 PM

It's hard to bet against Kenny at least for the first one.

"Who cares about what other people think"

bobojim

Vital MX member bobojim
Posts: 148

Joined: 1/27/2015

Location: AUS

1/3/2017 8:09 PM

Starcrossed wrote:

30 picks in, and NO Dungey takers yet.

Dungey is still finding his form.

"The online debates can get silly and then ugly in a hurry." DC

Turbojez

Vital MX member Turbojez
Posts: 254

Joined: 8/5/2015

Location: POL

1/3/2017 11:49 PM

Starcrossed wrote:

30 picks in, and NO Dungey takers yet.

I didn't pick him either even though he is my choice for the 2017 SX champ.
Why? He's not the guy that comes out out there balls to the wall and goes all out in first round to get a win. Too risky to do that at A1, not his style i think.

