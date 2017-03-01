Vital MX Poll: Who Will Win Anaheim 1?

Pick your A1 450 Main Event winner.
30 picks in, and NO Dungey takers yet.
It's Tomac's Time!
KRoc
TM
It's hard to bet against Kenny at least for the first one.
Starcrossed wrote:
Dungey is still finding his form.
"The online debates can get silly and then ugly in a hurry." DC
Starcrossed wrote:
I didn't pick him either even though he is my choice for the 2017 SX champ.
Why? He's not the guy that comes out out there balls to the wall and goes all out in first round to get a win. Too risky to do that at A1, not his style i think.