ML512

Vital MX member ML512
Posts: 7185

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

4/1/2017 8:37 PM
Edited Date/Time: 4/1/2017 11:02 PM

Lots of discussion going on...you can share your opinion here but we also have a poll question "Do you rank Chad Reed's blocking/holding up of Ryan Dungey tonight a bad enough offense to receive a penalty?"

AMA Rulebook section on the blueflag is below the poll.

Vital MX Poll

Should Chad Reed Receive a Penalty for Holding up Ryan Dungey?

From the AMA Rulebook:
4.17 Flags and Lights
It is the rider’s responsibility to be aware of their surroundings
at all times while on track. Safety is a main priority and the
riders must obey all official signals and directions given to
them. Any rider failing to do so may be penalized.
a. Solid Blue Flag:
1. Indicates you are about to be overtaken by faster riders.
2. When conditions allow, move out of the fast line.
3. Hold your line (don’t ride erratically) and do not impede the
faster riders progress.
4. Riders disregarding the blue flag may be black-flagged at
the discretion of Race Director.



GD2

Vital MX member GD2
Posts: 4234

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

4/1/2017 8:38 PM

Oh boy. This'll be interesting.

St Ann More

Vital MX member St Ann More
Posts: 1474

Joined: 8/21/2011

Location: GBR

4/1/2017 8:39 PM

Nah, just retire.

MxKing809

Vital MX member MxKing809
Posts: 4514

Joined: 10/13/2013

Location: Big Sand Whoops, MI USA

4/1/2017 8:42 PM
Edited Date/Time: 4/1/2017 8:42 PM

St Ann More wrote:

Nah, just retire.

Forced to retire as a penalty? I'm down with that.

sparker245

Vital MX member sparker245
Posts: 119

Joined: 10/11/2011

Location: NorCal, CA USA

4/1/2017 8:42 PM

Either Reed gets a major penalty or get rid of the blue flag. What an ass.

KirkChandler

Vital MX member KirkChandler
Posts: 622

Joined: 7/31/2015

Location: Oceanside, CA USA

4/1/2017 8:42 PM

No. But he ruined a good race.

DL

Vital MX member DL
Posts: 2351

Joined: 8/20/2006

Location: Menifee, CA USA

4/1/2017 8:48 PM

Yes and a kick in the nut sack.

rmoto003

Vital MX member rmoto003
Posts: 55

Joined: 2/26/2017

Location: Gulf Shores, AL USA

4/1/2017 8:50 PM

I agree with whatever option gets the most votes

752dad

Vital MX member 752dad
Posts: 177

Joined: 11/24/2014

Location: Hartland, MI USA

4/1/2017 8:50 PM

No penalty
Just a huge loss of respect
Dick move

walent215

Vital MX member walent215
Posts: 617

Joined: 12/6/2014

Location: Ridgecrest, CA USA

4/1/2017 8:50 PM

Rules state to move out of the fast line. He didn't after numerous blue flags. Penalty no doubt.

Acidreamer

Vital MX member Acidreamer
Posts: 242

Joined: 8/25/2015

Location: USA

4/1/2017 8:51 PM

Dungey calls chad names on world wide tv and reed is the bad guy. Dungey opened a can of worms he couldnt handle. Simple as that

NV825

Vital MX member NV825
Posts: 1573

Joined: 8/26/2006

Location: Carson City, NV USA

4/1/2017 8:52 PM

AMA/FIM/Feld will go right down the middle and say Reed is now on the famous Friese-super-double-probation.

RandyS

Vital MX member RandyS
Posts: 4622

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Grass Valley, CA USA

4/1/2017 8:52 PM

Money or points won't make a bit of difference. Park him through Vegas, this coming from one of the biggest Reed fans here for the last 15 years(lost quite a bit of respect for him tonight). Total dick move, you don't get in the middle of a title fight now matter how much of a whiner Dungey was being.

What?

wwoberg

Vital MX member wwoberg
Posts: 496

Joined: 11/19/2010

Location: Soddy Daisy, TN USA

4/1/2017 8:53 PM

Lost all respect for Reed when he jacked up an auction for St Jude with that KX250. He's a dick.

TheOriginalPancakee

Vital MX member TheOriginalPancakee
Posts: 1016

Joined: 3/28/2016

Location: Woodbine, NJ USA

4/1/2017 8:53 PM

You think Reed cares? No way especially after what Ryan said after the heat.

Stoop

Vital MX member Stoop
Posts: 1805

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: FJI

4/1/2017 8:53 PM

Dungey learnt a lesson tonight, keep your mouth shut

Paul333

Vital MX member Paul333
Posts: 1191

Joined: 2/15/2012

Location: Virginia Beach, VA USA

4/1/2017 8:53 PM

I voted no, but it was a dick move for sure. I just don't think it warrants a penalty.

Coyote

Vital MX member Coyote
Posts: 1375

Joined: 10/30/2009

Location: Santa Cruz, CA USA

4/1/2017 8:53 PM

sparker245 wrote:

Either Reed gets a major penalty or get rid of the blue flag. What an ass.

totally uncalled for, what respect I had for him just got tainted for sure!!

TDeath21

Vital MX member TDeath21
Posts: 3949

Joined: 2/22/2011

Location: MO, USA

4/1/2017 8:55 PM

wwoberg wrote:

Lost all respect for Reed when he jacked up an auction for St Jude with that KX250. He's a dick.

Never heard this. Can you elaborate?

Back on point. That was super shitty. My guess is he got wind of what Dungey said after the heat and that was his way of getting back at him.

FastEddy

Vital MX member FastEddy
Posts: 13084

Joined: 8/3/2008

Location: WA, USA

4/1/2017 8:58 PM

He did hold his line.

ACBraap

Vital MX member ACBraap
Posts: 435

Joined: 2/10/2012

Location: Seattlish, WA USA

4/1/2017 8:59 PM

Acidreamer wrote:

Dungey calls chad names on world wide tv and reed is the bad guy. Dungey opened a can of worms he couldnt handle. Simple as that

If that would have fired up Reed and caused him to battle for a podium spot, I'd have been all for it. Ignoring blue flags when you're in 16th? That's a 'I may suck, but I'll still stick it to you as I fade to irrelevance' move. He one upped James's messing up a race while getting lapped move for sure.

The penalty should be like Craig's last week - last pick for the main, regardless of how the day goes to that point. And an immediate black flag if he ignores the blue flag again.

Berm

Vital MX member Berm
Posts: 464

Joined: 4/23/2014

Location: Wisconsin Rapids, WI USA

4/1/2017 9:00 PM

I said no, not because I didn't think what he did was wrong, but because the penalty is outlined in the rules as black flagged during the race at the discretion of the race director. We shouldn't be imposing penalties that aren't already laid out in the rulebook. The time to penalize him was during the race.

jorgechavez

Vital MX member jorgechavez
Posts: 205

Joined: 3/1/2017

Location: CAN

4/1/2017 9:00 PM

I hate to say it because Reed was clearly in the wrong but all Dungey did was follow him, he did nothing to help the situation.

ACBraap

Vital MX member ACBraap
Posts: 435

Joined: 2/10/2012

Location: Seattlish, WA USA

4/1/2017 9:01 PM

RandyS wrote:

Money or points won't make a bit of difference. Park him through Vegas, this coming from one of the biggest Reed fans here for the last 15 years(lost quite a bit of respect for him tonight). Total dick move, you don't get in the middle of a title fight now matter how much of a whiner Dungey was being.

Not a bad idea. I've been a big Reed fan in the past. If a rider had done that to him, he'd of been screaming at them, commented on the podium, and blown up the twittesphere. He's old enough to know better.

Acidreamer

Vital MX member Acidreamer
Posts: 242

Joined: 8/25/2015

Location: USA

4/1/2017 9:01 PM

Acidreamer wrote:

Dungey calls chad names on world wide tv and reed is the bad guy. Dungey opened a can of worms he couldnt handle. Simple as that

ACBraap wrote:

If that would have fired up Reed and caused him to battle for a podium spot, I'd have been all for it. Ignoring blue flags when you're in 16th? That's a 'I may suck, but I'll still stick it to you as I fade to irrelevance' move. He one upped James's messing up a race while getting lapped move for sure.

The penalty should be like Craig's last week - last pick for the main, regardless of how the day goes to that point. And an immediate black flag if he ignores the blue flag again.

Reed held his line to allow dungey to pass. Wheres the wrong? dungey just didnt make it happen

Derek Harris

Vital MX member Derek Harris
Posts: 138

Joined: 7/6/2015

Location: USA

4/1/2017 9:02 PM

Sport has a ton of problems. No clear solution to lapping is one.

A joker lane that is FASTER is certainly one solution...

ML512

Vital MX member ML512
Posts: 7185

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

4/1/2017 9:03 PM

Acidreamer wrote:

Reed held his line to allow dungey to pass. Wheres the wrong? dungey just didnt make it happen

In one argument, the rule also states to not impede the progress of the rider lapping you...amongst other sub-articles that have similar lingo related to the progress of the rider passing, along with a comment about moving out of the way when in a safe spot.

EastFlorida

Vital MX member EastFlorida
Posts: 1956

Joined: 7/31/2010

Location: Edgewater, FL USA

4/1/2017 9:03 PM



KurtJ99

Vital MX member KurtJ99
Posts: 19

Joined: 2/6/2017

Location: San Carlos, CA USA

4/1/2017 9:03 PM
Edited Date/Time: 4/1/2017 9:26 PM

Acidreamer wrote:

Dungey calls chad names on world wide tv and reed is the bad guy. Dungey opened a can of worms he couldnt handle. Simple as that

Absolutely. Rewind of 1986 Anaheim supercross. Reed is Burnworth, Dungey is Johnson, Tomas is Bailey. Paybacks a beyotch.
30:22 Johnson takes out Burnworth
36 Burnworth impedes Johnson as he is being lapped. Bailey catches Johnson
https://youtu.be/ZoAWX7MJ5VQ

beamer

Vital MX member beamer
Posts: 318

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Squaw River, CAN

4/1/2017 9:03 PM

Video please didn't see race

