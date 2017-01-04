Lots of discussion going on...you can share your opinion here but we also have a poll question "Do you rank Chad Reed's blocking/holding up of Ryan Dungey tonight a bad enough offense to receive a penalty?"



AMA Rulebook section on the blueflag is below the poll.





Vital MX Poll Should Chad Reed Receive a Penalty for Holding up Ryan Dungey?

View Results

From the AMA Rulebook:4.17 Flags and LightsIt is the rider’s responsibility to be aware of their surroundingsat all times while on track. Safety is a main priority and theriders must obey all official signals and directions given tothem. Any rider failing to do so may be penalized.a. Solid Blue Flag:1. Indicates you are about to be overtaken by faster riders.2. When conditions allow, move out of the fast line.3. Hold your line (don’t ride erratically) and do not impede thefaster riders progress.4. Riders disregarding the blue flag may be black-flagged atthe discretion of Race Director.