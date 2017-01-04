Vital MX Poll: Should Chad Reed Receive a Penalty?

Edited Date/Time:
Lots of discussion going on...you can share your opinion here but we also have a poll question "Do you rank Chad Reed's blocking/holding up of Ryan Dungey tonight a bad enough offense to receive a penalty?"
AMA Rulebook section on the blueflag is below the poll.
From the AMA Rulebook:
4.17 Flags and Lights
It is the rider’s responsibility to be aware of their surroundings
at all times while on track. Safety is a main priority and the
riders must obey all official signals and directions given to
them. Any rider failing to do so may be penalized.
a. Solid Blue Flag:
1. Indicates you are about to be overtaken by faster riders.
2. When conditions allow, move out of the fast line.
3. Hold your line (don’t ride erratically) and do not impede the
faster riders progress.
4. Riders disregarding the blue flag may be black-flagged at
the discretion of Race Director.
Vital MX's Do-All Minion...
Instagram: @Michael_Lindsay512