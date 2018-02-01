Forum Main Moto-Related Vital MX Poll: How many Supercross races will Marvin Musquin & Jason Anderson win in 2018?

Vital MX Poll: How many Supercross races will Marvin Musquin & Jason Anderson win in 2018?

GD2

GD2
1/2/2018 2:25 PM

Posts: 5567

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

1/2/2018 2:25 PM
Edited Date/Time: 1/2/2018 2:27 PM

The majority voted that Eli Tomac will win 5-6 races, and Ken Roczen will win 3-4 races. Now, obviously, we can't have a poll for every rider on the circuit, but I figured we might as well have one more post for the last two riders of the "Big 4".



Vital MX Poll

How many Supercross races will Jason Anderson win in 2018?

View Results





Vital MX Poll

How many Supercross races will Marvin Musquin win in 2018?

View Results



5thgearpinnedJB65

5thgearpinnedJB65
1/2/2018 3:07 PM

Posts: 36

Joined: 12/11/2017

Location: Wilmington, DE USA

1/2/2018 3:07 PM

Big 4 you mean Big 3 Anderson is kind of like windham never going to win a championship but going to get a win here and there

Trudare69

Trudare69
1/2/2018 6:25 PM

Posts: 44

Joined: 3/21/2015

Location: Lake Tapps, WA USA

1/2/2018 6:25 PM

5thgearpinnedJB65 wrote:

Big 4 you mean Big 3 Anderson is kind of like windham never going to win a championship but going to get a win here and there

In fairness to KW, he did have to race against arguably the two best ever. Imagine how many titles KW would have if not for those two....

5thgearpinnedJB65

5thgearpinnedJB65
1/2/2018 8:45 PM

Posts: 36

Joined: 12/11/2017

Location: Wilmington, DE USA

1/2/2018 8:45 PM

Trudare69 wrote:

In fairness to KW, he did have to race against arguably the two best ever. Imagine how many titles KW would have if not for those two....

Could'nt agree with you more I was a Huge KDub fan and always wanted him to win a championship and don't mean to compare the too and I think KDub is the better rider but it just kind of reminds me of how he was just one step behind reed rc and Js and would show speed to keep up with them at times kind of like Anderson is with roczen marvin and tomac

RandyS

RandyS
1/3/2018 8:45 AM

Posts: 5174

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Grass Valley, CA USA

1/3/2018 8:45 AM

5thgearpinnedJB65 wrote:

Big 4 you mean Big 3 Anderson is kind of like windham never going to win a championship but going to get a win here and there

Trudare69 wrote:

In fairness to KW, he did have to race against arguably the two best ever. Imagine how many titles KW would have if not for those two....

Larocco and Larry Ward too

What?

