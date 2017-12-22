Vital MX Poll: How many Supercross races will Ken Roczen win in 2018?

Edited Date/Time:
I got him winning 12
3 to 4. Provided he doesn't crash himself outta the series...
if you're gonna be dumb, you better be tough
If he lines up at every event and finishes at least 13 events I'm thinking he's gonna be on the top step at least 4 times. If he gets on a roll the only thing that will stop him will be how hard he hits the ground.
Jmicmoto13 wrote:
You my friend, are a dreamer.
I have 3-4...and I truly believe I'm being generous.
I hope does win a few or more, but mainly I hope he doesn’t get hurt in anyway much less to that arm....
I don’t think anyone else would have ever recovered from that devastating injury like he did.. So much respect for him !!!!!!!
Wow, voting results are all over the map. Wish him well on the season, but think his results will be all over the map too. I’m usually wrong on this stuff and hope I am here too. Big fan of Kenny’s.
I voted 3-4 but really it could be any of these options.
Maybe he dominates and wins 10. Maybe he realizes at A1 that he's not quite ready for racing and wins nothing.
Who knows
The probability is high imo.
Every one he wants to.
Nah I don't think so.
It's possible but I don't think it's very probable.
Him and the people around him have a pretty good clue about the sport and know that there's a difference between practice and racing.
He would act differently if he wasn't sure that he can achieve everything he's saying.
We will know soon,
Confident and overconfident, it's not quite the same thing. Everything is possible, we'll see.