Vital MX Poll: How many Supercross races will Ken Roczen win in 2018?

GD2

Posts: 5534

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

12/22/2017 7:06 AM
Edited Date/Time: 12/22/2017 7:14 AM


Vital MX Poll

How many Supercross races will Ken Roczen win in 2018?

5thgearpinnedJB65

Posts: 25

Joined: 12/11/2017

Location: Wilmington, DE USA

12/22/2017 7:27 AM

I got him winning 12

Jmicmoto13

Posts: 1055

Joined: 1/15/2016

Location: Buford, GA USA

12/22/2017 9:01 AM

5thgearpinnedJB65 wrote:

I got him winning 12

You my friend, are a dreamer.

sleeve1

Posts: 388

Joined: 11/24/2013

Location: Meadville, PA USA

12/22/2017 9:18 AM

3 to 4. Provided he doesn't crash himself outta the series...

if you're gonna be dumb, you better be tough

neverwasfastenuf

Posts: 5341

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: AL, USA

12/22/2017 9:58 AM

If he lines up at every event and finishes at least 13 events I'm thinking he's gonna be on the top step at least 4 times. If he gets on a roll the only thing that will stop him will be how hard he hits the ground.

5thgearpinnedJB65

Posts: 25

Joined: 12/11/2017

Location: Wilmington, DE USA

12/22/2017 11:25 AM

Jmicmoto13 wrote:

You my friend, are a dreamer.

But I'm not the only one

Jmicmoto13

Posts: 1055

Joined: 1/15/2016

Location: Buford, GA USA

12/22/2017 12:25 PM

5thgearpinnedJB65 wrote:

I got him winning 12

Jmicmoto13 wrote:

You my friend, are a dreamer.

5thgearpinnedJB65 wrote:

But I'm not the only one



davistld01

Posts: 5718

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Springfield, MO USA

12/22/2017 3:59 PM
Edited Date/Time: 12/22/2017 4:00 PM

I have 3-4...and I truly believe I'm being generous.

moore433

Posts: 397

Joined: 11/2/2011

Location: Denton, TX USA

12/22/2017 8:20 PM
Edited Date/Time: 12/22/2017 8:22 PM

I hope does win a few or more, but mainly I hope he doesn’t get hurt in anyway much less to that arm....
I don’t think anyone else would have ever recovered from that devastating injury like he did.. So much respect for him !!!!!!!

ted722

Posts: 2366

Joined: 9/21/2011

Location: Sacramento, CA USA

12/22/2017 8:34 PM

Wow, voting results are all over the map. Wish him well on the season, but think his results will be all over the map too. I’m usually wrong on this stuff and hope I am here too. Big fan of Kenny’s.

crusty_xx

Posts: 3977

Joined: 6/8/2013

Location: CHE

12/23/2017 6:15 AM

I voted 3-4 but really it could be any of these options.
Maybe he dominates and wins 10. Maybe he realizes at A1 that he's not quite ready for racing and wins nothing.
Who knows

WCRider

Posts: 191

Joined: 8/19/2017

Location: BEL

12/23/2017 8:16 AM

"Maybe he realizes at A1 that he's not quite ready for racing and wins nothing.
Who knows"

The probability is high imo.

oshow

Posts: 3979

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: GA, USA

12/23/2017 8:16 AM
Edited Date/Time: 12/23/2017 8:16 AM

Every one he wants to.

crusty_xx

Posts: 3977

Joined: 6/8/2013

Location: CHE

12/23/2017 8:19 AM

WCRider wrote:

"Maybe he realizes at A1 that he's not quite ready for racing and wins nothing.
Who knows"

The probability is high imo.

Nah I don't think so.
It's possible but I don't think it's very probable.

Him and the people around him have a pretty good clue about the sport and know that there's a difference between practice and racing.
He would act differently if he wasn't sure that he can achieve everything he's saying.

WCRider

Posts: 191

Joined: 8/19/2017

Location: BEL

12/23/2017 8:24 AM

crusty_xx wrote:

Nah I don't think so.
It's possible but I don't think it's very probable.

Him and the people around him have a pretty good clue about the sport and know that there's a difference between practice and racing.
He would act differently if he wasn't sure that he can achieve everything he's saying.

We will know soon,

"He would act differently if he wasn't sure that he can achieve everything he's saying."

Confident and overconfident, it's not quite the same thing. Everything is possible, we'll see.

