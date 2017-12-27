Vital MX Poll: How many Supercross races will Eli Tomac win in 2018?

Edited Date/Time:
The majority said Ken Roczen will win 3-4 races in his comeback season, but how many will Eli Tomac win in 2018?
Eli will win a few. Musquin will win more and take the title.
I agree, except switch the names around.
Tomac will take the title, moose knuckle will get 2nd, Anderson gets 3rd and Kenny will be a close 3rd-4th in standings
I think Eli will win the most
If he ends up winning the title. Not sure.
He won the most last year as well