Vital MX Poll: How many Supercross races will Eli Tomac win in 2018?

12/27/2017 4:07 PM
The majority said Ken Roczen will win 3-4 races in his comeback season, but how many will Eli Tomac win in 2018?



12/27/2017 6:18 PM

Eli will win a few. Musquin will win more and take the title.

12/27/2017 6:35 PM

burn1986 wrote:

Eli will win a few. Musquin will win more and take the title.

I agree, except switch the names around.

12/27/2017 6:37 PM

burn1986 wrote:

Eli will win a few. Musquin will win more and take the title.

Tomac will take the title, moose knuckle will get 2nd, Anderson gets 3rd and Kenny will be a close 3rd-4th in standings

12/27/2017 6:42 PM

I think Eli will win the most
If he ends up winning the title. Not sure.
He won the most last year as well

