Vital MX Forum QNA: Mike Mamula

This week's guest in the Vital MX Forum QNA is Mike Mamula, lead designer from the MX vs. ATV team. Mike grew up racing around the southeast before a spinal cord injury sidelined him in 2003, after which he turned to digital MX. While going to school for multimedia development and building tracks for Motocross Madness 2, he was picked up by THQ/ Rainbow Studios to officially work on MX vs. ATV Unleashed.During a short hiatus after the closing of Rainbow Studios in 2011, Mike filled his creative itch doing the Green Arrow track maps for the Lucas Oil Motocross Series, Monster Energy Supercross Series and the occasional Red Bull project. Things eventually came around full circle when Nordic Games bought the rights to re-launch the MX vs. ATV series in 2014 with MX vs. ATV Supercross. Since then, Mike and team have been hard at work bringing SX/MX to your couch with the release of the Official 2017 Supercross tracks each week for MX vs ATV Supercross Encore.Mike has been a long-time poster here (MX45 is his account name), and he is here to talk about all things MX gaming, animated track maps, and the future for MX vs. ATV, so bring your best questions and fire away. As always, keep it respectful, and ask questions that you would like in a face-to-face meeting.If you want to see previous Vital MX Forum QNAs, click the Forum QNA tag below the subject line. (Check below to see what it looks like.)