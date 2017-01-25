Forum Main Moto-Related Vital MX Forum QNA: Mike Mamula

Vital MX Forum QNA: Mike Mamula

1/25/2017 5:08 PM
This week's guest in the Vital MX Forum QNA is Mike Mamula, lead designer from the MX vs. ATV team. Mike grew up racing around the southeast before a spinal cord injury sidelined him in 2003, after which he turned to digital MX. While going to school for multimedia development and building tracks for Motocross Madness 2, he was picked up by THQ/ Rainbow Studios to officially work on MX vs. ATV Unleashed.

During a short hiatus after the closing of Rainbow Studios in 2011, Mike filled his creative itch doing the Green Arrow track maps for the Lucas Oil Motocross Series, Monster Energy Supercross Series and the occasional Red Bull project. Things eventually came around full circle when Nordic Games bought the rights to re-launch the MX vs. ATV series in 2014 with MX vs. ATV Supercross. Since then, Mike and team have been hard at work bringing SX/MX to your couch with the release of the Official 2017 Supercross tracks each week for MX vs ATV Supercross Encore.

Mike has been a long-time poster here (MX45 is his account name), and he is here to talk about all things MX gaming, animated track maps, and the future for MX vs. ATV, so bring your best questions and fire away. As always, keep it respectful, and ask questions that you would like in a face-to-face meeting.

If you want to see previous Vital MX Forum QNAs, click the Forum QNA tag below the subject line. (Check below to see what it looks like.)



1/25/2017 5:31 PM

Can you give us any news on a new MVA game or other projects you may be working on? Thanks!

1/25/2017 5:38 PM

Hey Mike,

First of all a big thanks to you and the team for making the 2017 sx track pack happening! It's been a blast so far and i've been having a good time on the PC version going for top spots on the leaderboards

So it's been kind of clear that there is a new Mx vs Atv game in the works (hints on the steam forums, rmfantasy price), any news you could drop about that ? Or when could we expect to hear more about this one ?

A bit more of a technical question, i take mva:sx encore somewhat serious and try to push the game and be as fast as possible. Could you comment on the laptimes being comparable between versions ? I.E. ps4 /xbox 1 / pc. Because i played the game at a friends place (on ps4) and the controlls feel totally different on pc vs console.

Anyway thank you for all the work! I was part of the FnF team back in the MCM2 days so i very likely raced some of your tracks back in the day

Youtube - MotocrossRacingOnline
Instagram - MotocrossRacingOnline



1/25/2017 6:20 PM

Hey Mike, thank you for taking the time to talk with us idiots

Two questions:

1. Favorite MX game of all time

2. Favorite non MX game of all time

If you have any specific reasons why to those two questions, it would be rad. Love to hear the opinion of a guy whom designs games for a living....


Have a good one!

-Moscrop

shit'll buff out

1/25/2017 6:30 PM

thx for the time. could you?-- fix the sliding in gravel sound.horrible ai(it should be hard to beat the top guys,they cant even stay on the track). true sx and mx qualifying heats semi lcq,point system. choose the riders and tracks you want in a series(being able to see results for the yr as you go).adjustable settings on bikes.suspension,motor etc. lag online.


theres my one question thx again and take care.




when i hit 4th gear,i can really feel the cross fit kick in.
i wont use rotella until they are on a team semi or series.
we went the wrong direction on my keyboard settings. we are going to go back and work harder.ill come out swinging on my next post.

1/25/2017 7:15 PM

Hi Mike,

Why is is that mx vs atv abondoned the controls of reflex? I as probably most motocross racers tend to think that that was the best/most realistic controls the game ever had. I still play that game to this day. With those controls and updated sx/mx tracks and updated bike/gear combos i think itd be the best mx game out there right now.

Also have you ever thought about a career mode kind of like MXGP2 or pastranas game were you pick up sponserships and team offers as you progress through the series?

1/25/2017 8:00 PM

Hey Mike,

So I was wondering. If I say "Braaaapp" while I'm hitting some HUGE Air in your game, I never get the extra style points on my freestyle runs. Do you think this could be a microphone issue or a bug in the game?

Thanks!

1/25/2017 8:26 PM

MIke,

Love the game. Thanks for bringing it back! As for the new sx tracks, they rule!. Is there any way we're going to get the real outdoor nationals this year? Also as amsoil arenacross gets bigger every year, have you guys thought about bringing those tracks to mx as well?
Thanks!

