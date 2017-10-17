Vital MX Forum QNA: Mike Genova

This week's guest in the Vital MX Forum QNA is the owner of the Smartop MotoConcepts Racing team, Mike Genova.As a team owner for the last decade, Mike has sponsored a slew of riders, including Mike and Jeff Alessi, Vince Friese, Kyle Chisholm, and Tommy Hahn, among others. They're coming into their second season with support from Honda, and this year they have Vince Friese and Justin Brayton returning to the team, and also added Jake Weimer (though he's currently sidelined with an injury).As a successful businessman and passionate race fan, Mike always has some interesting ideas on how he runs his team. Bring your best questions, and he'll be peeking in here this week to answer them. As always, keep it respectful, and ask questions that you would like in a face-to-face meeting.If you want to see previous Vital MX Forum QNAs, click the Forum QNA tag below the subject line. (Check below to see what it looks like.)