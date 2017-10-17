Forum Main Moto-Related Vital MX Forum QNA: Mike Genova

Vital MX Forum QNA: Mike Genova

This week's guest in the Vital MX Forum QNA is the owner of the Smartop MotoConcepts Racing team, Mike Genova.

As a team owner for the last decade, Mike has sponsored a slew of riders, including Mike and Jeff Alessi, Vince Friese, Kyle Chisholm, and Tommy Hahn, among others. They're coming into their second season with support from Honda, and this year they have Vince Friese and Justin Brayton returning to the team, and also added Jake Weimer (though he's currently sidelined with an injury).

As a successful businessman and passionate race fan, Mike always has some interesting ideas on how he runs his team. Bring your best questions, and he'll be peeking in here this week to answer them. As always, keep it respectful, and ask questions that you would like in a face-to-face meeting.

If you want to see previous Vital MX Forum QNAs, click the Forum QNA tag below the subject line. (Check below to see what it looks like.)

Mike, the only question I have is how in the world does that clown Aaron Mrozek still have a job??

I'm just kidding, I went to school with him at MMI. Hes a good dude. I think you are great for the sport and we need more guys like you giving riders opportunities to race at a high level. Thank you for all that you do.

Mike thanks for taking the time to do this and good luck for the new season. My question is just how much support do you guys receive from Honda ? Free bike and parts or do you guys purchase the bikes at a discount.

Is this like a pro race team? Do you plan to add more people to your team?

m.hardesty16 wrote:

Is this like a pro race team? Do you plan to add more people to your team?

You're joking right?

To add to mb60's question, how does your current Honda support compare to what MCR had with Yamaha a few years back and are you happier the team's current level of support compared to the Yamaha relationship?

Thanks for doing this sir!

m.hardesty16 wrote:

Is this like a pro race team? Do you plan to add more people to your team?

colintrax wrote:

You're joking right?

Major facepalm....

Thanks for stopping by and answering some questions.
I'm curious if yall have considered racing the outdoors or is this going to be a sx only team forever?

m.hardesty16 wrote:

Is this like a pro race team? Do you plan to add more people to your team?

colintrax wrote:

You're joking right?

ML512 wrote:

Major facepalm....

Did I miss a joke?

Not from a business standpoint, or an owner standpoint, but as a fan, what do you wish this sport would change or do better?

m.hardesty16 wrote:

Is this like a pro race team? Do you plan to add more people to your team?

colintrax wrote:

You're joking right?

ML512 wrote:

Major facepalm....

Clearly I don't know much about this. Thanks for the help and answering my question.

Thanks, Mike, for allowing us to invade your personal space via the QNA. As a relative "outsider", what were the most unexpected challenges you encountered in building a race team? Also, what markets do you believe SX/MX could tap into to expand the fan base, and in a similar vein, what perceptions (real or imagined) are holding our sport back from wider acceptance?

Mike,

Thanks for doing this, and being a major presence in our great sport. I know it wasn't easy to navigate through all the obstacles that have been thrown at you all these years. Just wanted to say thanks for being involved, and keep up the great work!!!

colintrax wrote:

You're joking right?

ML512 wrote:

Major facepalm....

m.hardesty16 wrote:

Clearly I don't know much about this. Thanks for the help and answering my question.

Mike Genova/MotoConcepts has been operating a professional Supercross/Motocross team since 2009, prior to this he was a major supporter of the Wonder Warthog program. Their first year was operated as a Honda privateer squad before becoming a Yamaha-factory supported effort from 2010 to 2011. In 2012 they revamped, running Honda 250Fs and Suzuki RM-Z450s as "MCR" machines. In 2017 they became a Honda-supported program and that support has grown for 2018.

2009 lineup: Ben Coisy, Tyler Bowers, Weston Peick, Heath Voss, Vince Friese, Jeff Alessi, Daniel McCoy, Cole Siebler
2010 lineup: Dan Reardon, Matt Goerke, Ryan Sipes, Travis Baker, Jeff Alessi, Vince Friese
2011 lineup: Kyle Chisholm, Tommy Hahn, Vince Friese, Christophe Pourcel
2012 lineup: Mike Alessi, Jeff Alessi, Tommy Weeck, Jake Canada, and Vince Friese
2013 lineup: Mike Alessi, Jake Canada, Gavin Faith,
2014 lineup: Mike Alessi, Vince Friese, Kyle Cunningham
2015 lineup: Mike Alessi, Vince Friese
2016 lineup: Mike Alessi, Vince Friese
2017 lineup: Justin Brayton, Vince Friese, Mike Alessi, Kyle Chisholm, Cameron McAdoo
2018 lineup: Justin Brayton, Vince Friese, Jake Weimer

I know I'm missing some...

